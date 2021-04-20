To the editor:
Years ago, as a relatively new member of the City Council, I was copied on a letter an elderly resident of Edina sent to Dr. Ken Dragseth, then-superintendent of Edina Schools, thanking Edina Public Schools, or EPS, for making it possible to sell his home for a premium price and comfortably retire. This gentleman recognized the direct correlation between the quality of the school district and the value of his home. I surmise, even after his kids were grown and gone, he supported every school referendum because he believed in getting kids started well in life with a quality education and knew, through his support, his home would continually increase in value, too. This view was “win-win” thinking in another era and it is still a winning philosophy today.
EPS students are consistently at the pinnacle of educational performance in the State of Minnesota and Edinans, in every age cohort, have historically helped support that level of excellence through consistently funding capital improvements, ongoing operations and the technology advances necessary to keep EPS students at the forefront of learning.
Our next opportunity to support the future of our community, and in particular the future of our children and our country (and, expectedly, our property values, too), is to vote “YES” in the School Referendum on May 11, 2021. Extending the life of our existing technology levy will support technology infrastructure and educational support for EPS students for another decade and with passage of the referendum we can also set up our own proprietary system for transporting our kids in special education (and save money in the long-term doing so). Some traffic safety design improvements around certain schools will also be made. These referendum goals are laudable and will be achieved at a very reasonable cost per household.
We have a proud tradition of commitment to EPS – and our financial support has been a very smart investment, benefiting our kids and all of us, too. Let’s continue that legacy of support on May 11, 2021, and say “YES” to funding continued excellence in our Edina Public Schools.
Jim Hovland
Mayor of Edina
