To the editor:
The Old Shakopee Road and Xerxes Avenue South intersection issue discussed during an August Bloomington City Council meeting is concerning.
At one meeting, two long-term homeowners spoke regarding the possibility of losing property, having trees and fences removed, and decreasing property values. One of them already lost land when the city converted Old Shakopee Road from a two-lane to a four-lane road. Now seven Bloomington homeowners are facing property reduction as well as decreased property values.
My husband drives through this intersection twice a day going to and from work. He says he is always careful because drivers constantly run red lights there. The city council discussed extra due diligence on intersection options. One city employee shared concern about losing project money if not used within the time period. At the Aug. 30 meeting the council passed a resolution to get an attorney for eminent domain in case it is needed. Maybe we should put the brakes on lawyering up to take homeowners’ property and really think about the best safety and resident options for everyone.
Adding more lanes or a turn lane isn’t going to stop drivers from running red lights. You could add four more lanes and you’d probably have more drivers running red lights. A good safety and resident option would be threefold: Add left turn lights, add intersection cameras to catch drivers running the red lights and put up signs stating it’s a monitored intersection and drivers who run the red lights are subject to fines of “x” dollars per incident. And, collect the fines from the violators – many of whom are probably nonresidents just passing through. This would make the intersection safer, cost less than the major road overhaul and allow homeowners to retain property and property values.
This is a NIMBY project. If the mayor or council members had homes affected by this decision, this project plan as is would not go forward. They’d find another way to make the intersection safe without the city taking their property.
Let’s work to do what’s best for these Bloomington homeowners and the community.
Heidi Peterson
Bloomington
