To the editor:

I am writing to support Dawn Steigauf and Tom Bennett in their run for reelection to the Bloomington School Board.

As a former member of the board, I observed firsthand how both Dawn and Tom can work collaboratively with other board members to find solutions to the many issues facing students, parents, teachers and everyone working in education today.

Students benefit from their calm and decisive demeanors, which are based in years of training and thoughtfully studying the issues that face them.

Dawn and Tom have exhibited exemplary work especially during the past year. With all the complications that COVID-19 presented, they moved forward with a student- and employee-first mindset in their decision making. Our students are safer and missed minimal instruction due in part to their diligence.

I urge the voters of Bloomington to reelect Dawn Steigauf and Tom Bennett to the Bloomington School Board.

Maureen Bartolotta

Bloomington

