To the editor:
I am writing to support Dawn Steigauf and Tom Bennett in their run for reelection to the Bloomington School Board.
As a former member of the board, I observed firsthand how both Dawn and Tom can work collaboratively with other board members to find solutions to the many issues facing students, parents, teachers and everyone working in education today.
Students benefit from their calm and decisive demeanors, which are based in years of training and thoughtfully studying the issues that face them.
Dawn and Tom have exhibited exemplary work especially during the past year. With all the complications that COVID-19 presented, they moved forward with a student- and employee-first mindset in their decision making. Our students are safer and missed minimal instruction due in part to their diligence.
I urge the voters of Bloomington to reelect Dawn Steigauf and Tom Bennett to the Bloomington School Board.
Maureen Bartolotta
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.