To the editor:
Hope Melton in a Jan. 9 letter to the Edina Sun Current slandered an Edina resident for expressing an opinion regarding growth and affordable housing that differed from hers. In her Oct. 31 guest column, Ms. Melton cautioned about “false, or inaccurate information,” “incendiary rhetoric,” “inflammatory language which gives rise to anger and hostility,” and “unwarranted personal attacks which all impact our capacity for civil discourse.”
In specifically naming Mr. Christensen and WeCanDoBetterEdina.org in her Jan. 9 opinion letter, Ms. Melton forgot her own advice. WeCanDoBetterEdina.org is fact based with links to city of Edina data. Mr. Christensen spent countless hours in the last two years fact-finding through legitimate sources of information Edina taxpayers have access to.
After concern about excessive growth without consideration for infrastructure like roads and traffic issues, the impact on schools, and residents input, a website and survey was created in an attempt to get the city council to listen. Over 2,000 residents completed the survey and supported limited growth. This is not a “personal agenda.” WeCanDoBetterEdina.org is accurate and supported by city and state data. Disagreeing with information on the website does not make it false. Mr. Christensen got someone’s attention because he is being personally attacked by city council members and Hope Melton. Is it appropriate for members of the city council to negatively single out an Edina resident by name for disagreeing with council decisions? While Ms. Melton has a passion for her agenda, it does not give her license to disparage an opposing perspective by calling it “fear mongering and negativity.”
Bruce Christensen spent a decade working for CommonBond Communities including serving as Chairman of the Board. Formed in 1971, CommonBond is one of the most effective affordable housing providers in the Upper Midwest with more than 7,000 rental apartments across 60 cities. Suggesting Mr. Christensen is opposed to affordable housing could not be further from the truth. Hope Melton should elevate her response to citizens expressing concern about legitimate issues. For facts about Edina’s growth and how TIF funded projects will affect your taxes and services, go to WeCanDoBetterEdina.org.
Cal and Sandy Simmons
Edina
Editor’s note: Sandy Simmons is the sister of Bruce Christensen.
