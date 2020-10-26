To the editor:
The voters of Senate District 49 have been well served by Melisa Franzen during her eight years in the Minnesota Senate.
Her consistent advocacy for a wide range of issues of great importance to families and communities in our area is well known. Much less known is her role in advocating for a sound, sensible budget for the State of Minnesota. I have met with her numerous times over the years, and I can affirm that she “gets it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating economic recession that accompanied it have hurt Minnesota badly, and many difficult challenges lie ahead. But it could have been vastly worse.
Minnesota was fortunate indeed to have a $2.4 billion “rainy day fund” as this year began. These reserves, and the budget strategy that produced them, made Minnesota the envy of the nation. Indeed, several years ago a comparative study of “rainy-day funds” in the 50 states conducted by the Pew Charitable Trusts lauded Minnesota for its “evidence-based” approach to reserves. (“Why States Save: Using Evidence to Inform How Large Rainy Day Funds Should Grow," December 2015)
Of course what actually happened this year wasn’t a “rainy day” – “hurricane” would be a better description. Nevertheless bond-rating agencies continue to rate Minnesota highly. The State has AAA ratings from Standard & Poors and Fitch (the highest possible) and a Aa1 rating from Moody’s (one notch below the highest).
One result is that Minnesota continues to be able to borrow at rock-bottom interest rates to invest in critical infrastructure. Not only that, but last month the state refinanced $704 million of existing bonds at much lower interest rates, producing a nifty $105 million in savings for Minnesota taxpayers.
Despite the recent improvement in the Minnesota economy, many difficult budget decisions lie ahead.
To deal effectively with those and other challenges, we need to keep Melisa Franzen representing us in the Minnesota Senate. I strongly encourage voters to re-elect her in November.
Bill Melton
Edina
Bill Melton is a member of the Minnesota Council on Economic Advisors.
