To the editor:
In the column “4404 Valley View provides missing middle housing” (Edina Sun Current, Aug. 12), Hope Melton claims zoning and small area plans make this project too expensive, so use should determine setbacks and height. But this metric pits communal goals against each other, and this project would undermine multimodal transit safety.
DJR Architecture’s proposed 13-unit condominium exceeds its .27-acre site. The required setback reductions along Valley View and Oaklawn would disrupt sightlines making vehicle, bike, and pedestrian movement less visible. As housing density increases in the Valley View/Wooddale node, improving pedestrian and bike safety becomes more urgent – diminished setbacks hinder these efforts.
The proposal would also snug up against existing houses, casting shadows on them and eliminating rooftop solar viability. While pricing may be missing middle, the 13 small 1-2 bedroom units (520 square feet, 610 square feet, and 950 square feet) don’t really fit descriptions of missing middle architecture “co-housing, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes” that are provided in the Comprehensive Plan.
DJR is adept at merging unrelated architectural concepts/designs in ways that can compromise neighborhoods. For the 21-unit Valley View Apartments, it applied the design guideline for planned commercial that encourages pedestrian interaction. Private patios nestle close to the sidewalk of a reduced 16’ setback. Design that encourages people waiting for buses to encounter residents enjoying breakfast on their patios. Why?
DJR also failed to include the front or side driveway space for short-term delivery parking that existing multi-unit dwellings have in this area. During the July 8, 2020, Planning Commission meeting, architect Dean Dovolis explained trucks would short-term park on Valley View near the office. But no parking is allowed here, and any parked vehicles would block the bike lane. There may be plans to direct deliveries to the back, but the building seems specifically designed to encourage these front office deliveries.
Ignoring zoning and small area plans is not wise or sustainable. Such action often comes at public expense. Buildings must be appropriate to lot size/shape.
Somewhere out there is an architect who can design a four-unit missing middle complex that fits 4404 Valley View Road’s .27 acre size.
Julie Risser
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.