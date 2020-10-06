To the editor:
In June, I graduated from Edina High School with a keen interest in politics. While in high school, I competed in both speech and debate, activities where thorough research, careful attention to detail, and clarity in communication are paramount. These extracurriculars also allowed me to form my own opinions about how actors should operate in the political sphere, impressing upon me the importance of putting aside partisanship to focus on compromise.
Given my background, there is no candidate running for City Council more impressive to me than Rhonda Bland. I have personally spoken with Rhonda on multiple occasions and I find her to not only be an absolute professional, but also an extremely hard worker, someone who will go the extra mile to make sure she has her facts straight. This is the kind of due diligence that our City Council desperately needs.
What’s more, her commitment to nonpartisanship, rejecting all endorsements and financial contributions from party-affiliated groups, is a shining example of how municipal political campaigns should operate. No other candidate has made the commitment to being free from political parties that she has. Frankly, when running for an apolitical office, I find it extraordinarily unethical to tie oneself to a political party, as many of Rhonda’s opponents have.
I will be casting my first ever ballot for Edina City Council for Rhonda Bland and for Rhonda Bland alone. I humbly urge you to do the same.
Join her at rhondabland4edina.com/.
Theo Teske
Edina
