To the editor:
As father and daughter and longtime residents of Edina, we think we have a broad perspective of our great Edina community. We know that many things contribute to Edina being a preeminent place to live, work and do business – things like quality housing, a well-designed infrastructure and outstanding city services and of course, exceptional schools.
But all of these things just don’t happen by accident. Strong community leadership is necessary to ensure that all facets of our complex community are in place and working well. This requires vision, insight and knowledge.
In Edina, we have been highly fortunate to have Mayor Jim Hovland as a proactive, caring leader who has an in-depth understanding of the needs of our dynamic community. In addition, he demonstrates the dedication and commitment to pursue initiatives that improve what we have and to prepare us for what is ahead.
Jim is uniquely positioned to lead Edina into the future through not only the experience that he has gained as a council member and mayor, but also through his engagement with regional and national organizations enabling him to bring leading-edge thinking and concepts to our community.
Edina, like all communities, is facing challenging times. Not only is the nature of Edina evolving due to a broader changing economic and sociological landscape but we are facing special family, business, community and municipal realities due to COVID-19. To meet these many new challenges Edina needs steady, proven leadership to help us all navigate through possibly unsettled waters ahead.
We strongly endorse Jim for re-election this fall and we strongly encourage Edina residents to vote for him. He has a proven track record of exceptional leadership and a caring, compassionate approach to his duties as our Edina Mayor. We need his continued leadership.
Dennis Maetzold, Former Edina Mayor
Leslie Grothe, EHS Class of 2000
