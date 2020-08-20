To the Editor:
In the early 90’s I met Jim Hovland while attending a Rotary meeting and liked him immediately. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and that fits Jim Hovland to a tee. His work ethic serving as Edina mayor is mind-boggling. I’ve told Jim if he did the math, he probably makes about 0.85 cents per hour. Seriously.
Hovland represents Edina while currently serving on these boards: Regional Council of Mayors – Co-Chair (2005 – present), Minnesota Mayors Together – Member, Transportation Advisory Board to the Met Council (2003 to present) – Chair for 4+ years, SW LRT Corridor Management Committee – Member, SWLRT Community Works Steering Committee – Vice Chair, Municipal Legislative Commission – (Chair – 2016-present), Greater MSP Partner Advisory Council (Member), Greater MSP Regional Dashboard Working Group – Member, Standing Committee on Transportation and Communications, U.S. Conference of Mayors – Vice Chair (2018-present), U.S. Conference of Mayors – Leadership Committee (2018-present), Transportation Policy & Economic Competitiveness Program at the Humphrey School, University of Minnesota – Advisory Board Member (presently serving).
Furthermore, Jim has developed friendships with mayors and policymakers across Minnesota and the nation which provides him with unique insights to problem solving locally.
Recently, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P renewed their AAA Bond ratings for Edina, which only a few cities in the state were awarded. Edina has had this rating consistently for 20 years allowing Edina taxpayers the lowest possible interest rates for borrowing.
Hovland has consistently demonstrated proven, positive leadership and Edina has flourished under his leadership as a result. Jim, thank you for your tireless efforts in generously serving our town.
Jon Barnett
Edina
