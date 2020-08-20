To the editor:
The recent discussion about affordable housing at Duggan Plaza focused on either/or arguments. Either the city of Edina could build on property it already owns, or there is no way forward at all. There are other ways to achieve housing goals, if the city is willing to consider them.
A quick search of a major realty site showed a handful of single-family houses in Edina priced under $400,000. We all know the fate of these perfectly good homes – they will be torn down and replaced with million-dollar-plus mansions. If the city is serious about increasing affordable housing, step one is to not eliminate it. The city could purchase lower-cost properties as they become available, and make sure – through deed restrictions, subsidies, or outright ownership – that they remain affordable. Many land trusts buy development rights; the city could establish a similar program for housing.
Yes, it will take some money. More importantly, it will take willpower. City leaders will have to consciously choose to forgo increased property tax revenue and developer ire – and possibly incur some substantial upfront costs – in order to choose affordability. On the plus side, these alternate solutions will be popular with neighbors of the homes, most of whom do not want their own block gentrified to the point of unaffordability, and would like to see families live where families have lived before. Let’s see if our leaders agree.
Laurie Ford
Edina
