To the editor:
My wife and I consider it a privilege to live and work in Edina and participate in the life of civic groups in this wonderful city. Our children have been raised and schooled here and we appreciate the important benefits of all of our public services, including our schools and parks and the finest police and fire protection anywhere.
Excellence in these areas, and a whole lot more, does not happen in a vacuum: it is through leadership that has vision, intelligence and courage. Mayor Jim Hovland is a servant leader who has continuously been serving our community in a dedicated and excellent way, as reflected by the quality of life we all can enjoy. Although running unopposed again this election, we urge you to join our family in support Mayor Hovland in his re-election campaign.
Robert and Patti Solheim
Edina
