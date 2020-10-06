To the editor:
Mayor Jim Hovland cares about Edina. He works tirelessly on behalf of our city. Jim is a true public servant, devoting his time to improving and maintaining life in our community.
Jim goes above and beyond his required mayoral functions to benefit the people of Edina. Many residents are unaware of his extraordinary contributions that benefit our city. He chairs the Metropolitan Council’s Transportation Advisory Board, to promote smoother regional transportation systems. He is Vice Chair of the Transportation and Communications Committee for the United States Conference of Mayors. These roles enable Mayor Hovland to keep Edina applying state-of-art solutions to many basic challenges for city governments.
Most importantly, Jim takes the time to wrestle with the issues important to our community with thoughtful, well listened and careful consideration. Jim is an active listener and takes time to hear from all community members on issues that are important to them. Jim believes in creating a culture of excellence among our city employees. He works to sustain our city’s fiscal health and make sure the budget serves the needs of our community.
Jim is a person of integrity.
We were honored to serve under his leadership on the council and proud to support him for another term.
Please re-elect Jim Hovland for Mayor of Edina
Bob Stewart
Ann Swenson
Edina
