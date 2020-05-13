To the editor:
During the “Stay-at-Home” time I’ve been given these past weeks, I’ve been tackling a pile of “tear-outs” that I thought were worthy of a re-read. A September article from the Sun Current is one of the items I happened to save, and I thought it was even more applicable now than ever. Little did we know last September, the character, the creativity, the discipline and the muster that students, teachers, parents and administration would need to finish out this particular school year.
Jill Holter, your guest columnist speaks to “Doing Well,” to “Doing Good,” to “Doing Right,” to “Doing Justice.”
We have seen many examples of our young people finding ways to contribute their energies to doing good, by babysitting early on, to donating graduation gowns to facilities, to creating websites that help people find goods they need, to painting rocks for a scavenger hunt through Bredesen Park for preschoolers, to tutoring on-line to help exhausted parents. ... The list goes on.
We have seen soon-to-graduate students put aside their ambitions for glory on the soccer fields and baseball fields, sacrifice graduation parties and Senior prom and May Terms to obey a call for social distancing that can protect others.
We have seen students step up to learning online and teachers putting forth additional effort to find creative and energizing ways to keep students engaged. We have seen parents more engaged with their children than ever before.
And we have seen a community pull together for the better good.
I hope that the lessons we are learning as we move through these difficult days will become a part of our personal story, one that we can draw on through other times when our reality does not meet our expectations. Perhaps those lessons will be the ones most valuable as we move forward; that empathy and compassion, wisdom and integrity are the pillars for overcoming challenges on every level.
Mary Jo Franske
Edina
