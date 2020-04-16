To the editor:
As our community navigates this “new normal”, the Edina School Board would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for the work being done within our collective Edina school community.
To our educators and staff, we want to acknowledge the time, commitment and dedication you have shown in the rapid creation of new learning environments for all our students. For the thousands of learners across our 10 sites, you have stepped up to show us all what creativity, ingenuity, and devotion to education looks like.
To our students, each and every one of you, we are so proud of your resilience. We know it is not easy being away from your classmates, teachers and school communities. We recognize the loss you feel as traditional school events and milestones are postponed and canceled, yet we are amazed at your ability to create new ways to connect, show your continued learning, and most importantly give back to our community.
To our parents and community members, we are so grateful to have you as partners in this journey. We know it’s not easy, and we recognize the uncertainty and frustration that can come with this new at-home learning environment. We want you to know your patience and hard work are recognized, and we are so grateful for the part you are playing in our ever-changing environment.
To every member of our Edina community, we see your strength, your courage, your hope, and your dedication. We stand by each and every one of you with our unwavering commitment. The support and grace we continue to show each other now are essential to the well-being, safety and health of our community.
Please continue to keep yourself and your family healthy and safe. We are EPS proud.
Edina School Board
