To the editor:
Kudos to the Edina school board for voting 5-1 in favor of mask mandates for the students and staff. They demonstrated an understanding that the pillars against spreading COVID-19 are mask mandates, hygiene, social distancing and vaccinations. Since the COVID-19 vaccination is not approved yet for children under the age of 12, this leaves the other three measures importantly in place. Edina citizens should question why School Boardmember, Owen Michaelson, voted against the plan and stated, “There’s something de-humanizing about a mask.” The School Board is charged with the health and safety of the students and staff, and statements like Mr. Michaelson’s should call into question his ability to serve on the School Board.
Mike Menzel
Edina
