To the editor:
Thanks to Keith Anderson for his column, “Why Paul Schnell can help redefine policing in Minnesota.” Mr. Schnell, Department of Corrections commissioner, went from social work to community policing, “walking the sidewalks ... talking with whomever he came in contact with.” Also “initiating discussions with his officers about developing an understanding of deep racial inequities that have existed in society.”
I’m not sure why I haven’t seen anything about Paul Schnell in local media, but I’m grateful to Sun Newspapers for introducing him to us. He looks like a leader worth following.
Betty Beier
Edina
