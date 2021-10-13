To the editor:
As you evaluate who you will cast your vote for during this year’s Edina School Board election, we encourage you to support a likely familiar name – Karen Gabler. You may have crossed paths with her as she led the last two levy efforts for the school district, or maybe it was as she worked to bring people together as the PTO president at Highlands. Maybe you crossed paths with her in her role as chair of the Edina Education Fund; or as an advisory board member of Edina Community Education. You may have even seen her inspiring and encouraging students from inside the Edina Hornet mascot. If you know her, you know – there really is nothing that Karen Gabler won’t do to bring this community together in support of Edina Public Schools.
We first met her at Highlands, where we each have had students in the district. As parents, we were able to see firsthand the inclusive and collaborative way Karen works to meet the needs of students, schools and our entire district.
Her approach is grounded in curiosity and listening. She deliberately engages voices different from her own to inform how she guides and works towards goals. This critical skill, combined with her personal experience as a teacher, and her deep belief in the potential of each of the students in this district, is why we believe Karen is just the leader we need to join the Edina School Board for this moment.
Our district, like every district, faces uncharted territory that will require humility, patience and a deep understanding of the power of collaboration to move us through the work that lies ahead. We need leaders interested in hearing from the community at large and willing to leverage learnings for progress and forward momentum.
We need leaders with a passion for our students and schools and experience bringing people together to achieve big goals. Karen Gabler is just that person. We hope you will join us and vote for Karen Gabler on Nov. 2.
Ghazaleh Dadres
Maggie McCracken
Edina
