To the editor:
In my view, Karen Gabler is an excellent candidate for the Edina School Board. I’ve known her since 2016 as a student in my ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education) parent education classes, as a parent of three Edina students, and as a neighbor and friend. On all fronts, I’ve known Karen to be passionate and unafraid of facing difficult challenges with pluck and grace, always attentive to the priority of connecting authentically and empathetically with the people in front of her. Nothing exemplifies this better than her work in 2019 forming “Neighborhood Conversations,” a community project in which people from different perspectives gathered to talk civilly, with a trained moderator from Dr. William Doherty’s Better Angels organization. Specifically, the groups sat down to discuss what we wanted for our kids and schools, listening and working to understand different viewpoints and finding common goals. I shared Karen’s concern for the emergence of polarization, including vitriol and personal attacks, in our community. While many felt paralyzed or engulfed, Karen was actively working toward a pragmatic, inclusive, respectful and planful approach to rebuilding cohesiveness. Karen successfully organized several Conversations, including the one in which I participated. I believe Karen still operates with this hopeful optimism about people and our system’s capacity to find common ground, to treat all people with dignity and care, and to work cooperatively and civilly toward bridging divides.
Karen values civil discourse and takes constructive action by engaging and leading her vast network to find solutions to complex problems. She is committed to Edina Schools and families even when the going gets tough. Please join me in voting for Karen Gabler for Edina School Board on Nov. 2!
Sarah Hardy
Edina
