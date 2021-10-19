To the editor:
Karen Gabler has been actively working to give back to our community for years and is an outstanding candidate for the Edina School Board. She is responsive to the needs she sees with generosity of spirit and collaborative leadership.
In 2016, Karen was part of the team that coordinated Better Angels conversations (now Braver Angels) with Dr. Bill Doherty to build trust and find common ground between neighbors with different political views. In the early weeks of the shutdowns caused the pandemic, Karen was instrumental in developing multiple partnerships to make it possible for the MealFund, the Edina Education Fund and Edina Give and Go to distribute over 36,000 evening meals to families in our community. As a co-chair of the Edina Education Fund, Karen directly addressed the growing mental health and wellness needs of our students and staff by working to raise $100,000 to provide school-based mental health services. Karen understands the critical financial support that referenda provide to our schools and has chaired two successful levy campaigns to ensure this funding.
I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Karen for many years, including in my time as a boardmember for the Edina Education Fund. Her positive, supportive outlook builds relationships and brings people together to make change happen. She believes in the exceptional potential of Edina Schools and has the experience to lead our district with sound governance and receptive listening. Please join me in voting for Karen Gabler as a member of the Edina School Board.
Regina Neville
Former member of the Edina School Board
