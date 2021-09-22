To the editor:
I am writing to ask you to support Karen Gabler’s bid to become a member of the Edina School Board. As Normandale Community College’s former Reading Department Chair and now as a colleague, I have worked with Karen for the last 10 years. Karen’s expertise as an educator and her contributions to the department continue to astound me. Her leadership style is decidedly methodical. She listens carefully, critically analyzes and synthesizes the information, and then voices her opinion. Her thoughtful approach to making difficult decisions is one of the reasons she is an excellent leader.
As a member of Normandale’s Reading Department and Humanities Division, Karen promotes and models critical thinking, appreciates diversity, and builds respect for individual differences in everything she does. In today’s hyperpartisan world, this is an invaluable quality. Her appreciation for diversity gives her the ability to diffuse some of the anger and intolerance created by conflicting perspectives. She wants her students to understand different points of views, and she carefully chooses essays and readings that help awaken the curiosity of her students’ minds to understand themselves and others.
Community involvement is one of the cornerstones of her classes. She uses the connection between schools and the community to build more empathy and improve the understanding of her students to their world. Karen understands the value of community partnerships.
In the classroom, Karen promotes life-long learning, including metacognitive reflection, and realizes that students usually learn more from their failures than from their successes. She has strict policies in terms of behavior, work ethic and integrity, but she also embraces flexibility and meets students where they are. In and out of the classroom, Karen has helped many students understand their own values and see innovative possibilities as solutions.
We are very fortunate to have an educator of Karen’s caliber run for the Edina School Board. I enthusiastically ask you to join me in voting to Karen Gabler for the Edina School Board on November 2.
Denise Chambers
Edina
