To the editor:
Here in Edina, we have had the good fortune of having great schools for generations. But sustaining that kind of excellence is more challenging today than it has ever been before. In our ever-evolving world, it requires extraordinary leaders who have both an understanding of how education works and the ability to collaborate with the community to craft the kind of 21st-century education that is right for Edina.
Karen Gabler is one of those leaders. As an educator for 20 years, she has first-hand experience with what works and doesn’t work in the classroom. That experience – along with a graduate degree in K-12 curriculum and instruction – gives her a working knowledge of educational “best practices” as well as the judgment to know when to set them aside and try new approaches to educating our kids. Karen’s experience and expertise in education alone would make her a good candidate for a seat on the Edina School Board.
What makes her an extraordinary candidate is that she combines this industry expertise with a proven record of community-building leadership in Edina. Her long record of volunteer service to our schools (which you can review at electgabler.com/about-1) demonstrate her commitment to doing the hard – and nuanced – work necessary to make education in Edina a success. But she also has an ability to collaborate and listen to different perspectives before charting a course forward. I have seen this skill up close as a colleague on the Community Education Services Advisory board. And she demonstrated it as one of the leaders of the Edina Better Angels initiative – an innovative effort to bring together residents with different political perspectives to find areas of consensus in a polarized political environment.
We are fortunate to have excellent schools in Edina. During these challenging times, we need extraordinary leaders to chart a course to continued success. Karen Gabler has a combination of skills, expertise and experience that we cannot pass up. That’s why one of my votes for the Edina School Board will go to her. I hope one of yours will, too.
Kevin Staunton
Edina
Editor’s note: Kevin Staunton sits on the Edina City Council.
