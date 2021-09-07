To the editor:
In the midst of so much change, we rely on wise and capable leaders. School systems have been stretched and challenged in profound ways. Who can we trust to serve effectively on our school board? Karen Gabler is an experienced educator (20 years), a passionate parent of three school-age children, and an enthusiastic, proven community leader. I am so excited that she is ready to bring this experience, passion and commitment to the Edina School Board.
I’ve seen Karen in action in many of her volunteer roles, from skillfully engaging raucous Girl Scouts to articulating vision and inspiring action at district-level gatherings (Parent Leadership Council, EPS Vote Yes Levy Campaigns) to mobilizing parent volunteers and setting policy through the Highlands PTO. She is an energetic, talented leader who brings people together to solve problems. She listens and cares deeply, welcomes different perspectives and consistently has fresh ideas along with the motivation to get important work done. Her years of involvement in the school district and community along with her varied experiences as an educator provide her a deep understanding of the strengths and growth areas of our school district. I trust her to do what is needed to support the growth and education of each student in the district.
Please join me in voting for Karen Gabler for Edina School Board on Nov. 2.
Diane Lindquist
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.