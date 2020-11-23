To the editor:
November is National Family Caregiver’s Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2019, there were 257,000 Minnesotans providing unpaid care to someone living with dementia. I am one of them. I am a wife, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a sister. I was a speech therapist and an adjunct professor. When my husband Ken’s neurologist said to me, “If it is Alzheimer’s, you will be his caregiver,” I was stunned, overwhelmed. He went on to say, “It is up to you to ensure he lives a meaningful life. Make sure he lives a full life; a life full of purpose. Take good care of him. I was frozen, paralyzed with the thought of my new role. I needed help. I did not know where to turn. I called a friend in California, whose father had Alzheimer’s. She told me to call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline (1-800-272-3900). I now refer to it as my Alzheimer’s lifeline.
The Alzheimer’s care consultant became my best friend. She informed me, guided me, and taught me the importance of caring for myself, first, before I could ever begin to care for my husband. She helped me find resources for persons living with dementia, and make important decisions regarding our finances, health directives and powers of attorney. Caregiving is a full-time role; I cannot imagine doing it without the support of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thankfully, Congressman Phillips, Senators Klobuchar and Smith can play an important role in addressing caregiver needs. By increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $354 million and by supporting $20 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, they have the opportunity to provide millions of Americans, like me, with a sense of hope. This appropriation will provide continued funding for the Dementia Caregiver Public Health Center of Excellence recently established to the University of Minnesota. Please call your elected officials, today, to ask them to support this critical funding, for me, your neighbors, your family and our community.
Mary Margaret Lehmann
Edina
