To the editor:

For the families in Bloomington and Edina, I believe it is essential that we elect someone to the Minnesota Senate who understands the importance and impact of our local and state business climate. We are now fortunate to have such a candidate, Doug Fulton, on the ballot this November running to serve us in the state legislature.

