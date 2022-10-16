For the families in Bloomington and Edina, I believe it is essential that we elect someone to the Minnesota Senate who understands the importance and impact of our local and state business climate. We are now fortunate to have such a candidate, Doug Fulton, on the ballot this November running to serve us in the state legislature.
Doug is a 26-year resident of our area. He’s a businessman, not a politician. He has worked in commercial real estate over the past 35 years to help businesses both big and small succeed. As we know, when a business succeeds, its employees and their families succeed as well. Doug has also given back to his community through leadership in the Boy Scouts and in his church by chairing the Our Lady of Grace Parish Council. Now Doug is stepping up again to serve his community by being a candidate for the state legislature.
With the inflation rate rising above 8%, we Minnesotans cannot any longer afford higher taxes on necessary goods and services. Unfortunately, Doug’s opponent, Dr. Alice Mann, is on record supporting a 70% increase in the state gas tax. Not only would this increase the cost of filling up our gas tanks, but it also would drive up the price of anything that’s delivered by a truck to a store where we shop – like groceries, clothing, and furniture. Fulton’s support for lower taxes and a healthy business environment has earned him the endorsement of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and National Federation of Independent Businesses.
For our business community and private-sector jobs to thrive, we all recognize the need for well-funded public safety services to combat crime. Doug is endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association while his opponent, Dr. Alice Mann, is endorsed by Take Action Minnesota, a political group that supports eliminating the Minneapolis Police Department.
The choice is clear to me, we need to vote for an experienced community leader who is a pro-jobs and pro-law enforcement candidate for Minnesota Senate. That leader is Doug Fulton.
