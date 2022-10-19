Recently I received a mailer for a new candidate for Minnesota State Senate, Doug Fulton. I had never heard of Mr. Fulton prior to this so I started researching him a bit more. As a woman who supports entrepreneurship, especially among women, I was pleasantly surprised to find he was recently endorsed by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
I also found out that he currently has an all-female campaign staff. My preconceived notion that Republican men were anti-female took a hard hit there.
Mr. Fulton has extensive business experience and appears to have excellent work life balance. He, his wife, and his family have been in the district for over 22 years, and he is fully aware of what has been happening to small and large business alike over the last two to three years. As someone who believes that capitalism is the backbone of this country, it is refreshing to see that a candidate recognizes the direct link between business-jobs-lower crime-better future.
I pride myself on being an independent and researching candidates first. Then I vote for who is I believe to be best for the office. As it stands right now, I would submit that Doug Fulton would represent us very well in the Minnesota Senate and put the needs of his district first and use his personal beliefs as a compass rather than a dictate. I will be voting for Doug Fulton in November.
