John Wooden, the famous UCLA basketball coach, was once quoted as saying, “Champions are brilliant at the basics.”
They [basics] are fundamental to many areas of life, business, sports and even politics. Doug Fulton, candidate for Minnesota State District 50, serving the Edina/West Bloomington area, is brilliant at the basics.
Doug and his wife have lived in the district for over 22 years. They work, play and worship here. They are active in the community with a commitment to leaving the campsite better than they found it. They want everyone to have a superior quality of life that all of us in Edina/West Bloomington have enjoyed for decades.
Doug’s common-sense approach to problem solving is typically Minnesotan. He remembers that politics is supposed to be about the art of compromise and not polarizing bias or exclusionary. Doug supports strong law and order and has been endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. However, he also understands the crucial need for reform and that trust between the citizenry and law enforcement is essential to keep the peace.
I strongly encourage all voters in our district to read more about Doug at fultonforsenate.com. I am strongly supportive of his candidacy and hopefully you will be too.
