To the editor:
Lawyers come from different backgrounds. I chose to practice law, while others like my State Senator Melisa Franzen chose public service. Rather than practice the law she helps shape, draft and pass the law. Given the moment of reckoning this nation is facing with the murder of George Floyd in our own state, no other place has the law been more important as a tool to address the systemic inequalities that are present in all aspects of daily life. Lack of access to health care, housing and the basic essentials like food have all been exacerbated with Covid-19. Never-spoken disparities are palpable everyday in the demographic numbers of infection and death rates from this pandemic.
I take the law very seriously and know that in the end we pivot to justice, even if it takes time like it did with a recent case I argued to pardon three Black men 100 years later after their lynchings in Duluth. We cannot afford another 100 years to acknowledge the inequities of the past. We have this November to course correct and elect leaders that will stand for Black Lives Matter, for people of color who are essential workers and are disproportionately dying because they do not have adequate personal protective equipment to protect them in their low-wage jobs that do not provide health care. We need leaders like Senator Franzen, who understands that as a woman of color, she has the privilege to legislate to fix past wrongs and take us into a more just and bright future.
Jerry Blackwell
Bloomington
