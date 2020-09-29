To the editor:
Equity is on the ballot this fall, together with our economy, education, the environment, health care, transportation, and more. Our state senator for District 49, Melisa Lopez Franzen, is a champion of equity, and I trust her to continue representing our entire community in the Minnesota State Senate. I urge you to join me in voting for her.
As our state senator, Melisa has fought for clean energy, air and water, fully funded public education, and a health care system that serves everyone, regardless of income or race. She has championed reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights. As a member of the Minnesota Legislature POCI (People of Color and Indigenous) Caucus, Melisa has been a powerful advocate for reforming the criminal justice system, raising the minimum wage, and investing in education from pre-K to post-graduate.
COVID-19 has hit some individuals, families and businesses in our district especially hard. Senator Franzen has been working tirelessly to ensure that nurses, doctors, and front line workers have the tools, resources, and funding they need to take care of themselves while they care for others in our community. She has focused on reopening our economy and our schools safely, with testing and a low-cost vaccine (when one is approved) available to all, and support for the small businesses and organizations that have been hit the hardest.
Please join me in voting for equity and opportunity for all in our community. Please vote with me to re-elect State Senator Melisa Lopez Franzen. Thank you.
Joni Bennett
Former Edina City Council Member
