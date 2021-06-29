To the editor:

I’m sorry to report that the Edina Community Foundation, which has been responsible for funding and arranging for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks for many years, is not able to do it this year.

This is because our long-time vendor, RES Pyro, could not do it for us. They told us that they could not find people to staff the function on any date of July 1-4. RES had only enough people to do shows that they were committed to in multi-year contracts, and that included Bloomington, but not Edina. We tried to find an alternative vendor but were unsuccessful.

The Edina Community Foundation has never depended on city of Edina funding for the fireworks, and that was not a factor in our inability to do the show this year.

Dick Crockett

Executive Director, Edina Community Foundation

