To the editor:
A big thanks to Susan Reiersgord Khatri, Eunice Groschen and Susan Covnick for informing me of an especially significant addition to the list of women in Edina politics. In 1972, Edina elected Mary M. Forsythe, an Independent-Republican, to the state Legislature. It was the first time there were six women sent to the Minnesota House and Senate combined. In the year prior to that, there was only one woman total. Susan Reiersgord Khatri was a sophomore at Edina East HS when Forsythe’s daughter was a senior and writes, “We were so proud that a classmate’s mother was serving in the legislature.”
Serving for 18 years, Rep. Forsythe was overwhelmingly re-elected with more than 80% of the vote in each of her eight subsequent election campaigns, according to U.S. Sen. Dave Durenberger in 1990. A barrier breaker, she was the first woman in the history of the Legislature to chair a major committee (House Appropriations) and also served as assistant minority leader.
Especially notable was the fact she wrote and sponsored the mandatory seatbelt bill which was quite controversial at the time. She called it “the toughest, most time-consuming bill she ever authored,” according to a 1990 “Session Weekly” article. She was also known for her work with the prison system and “hard-to-adopt” children.
In the article, Forsythe also mentions that the women with whom she served were often addressed as “gentlemen” by lobbyists and others. She goes on to say, “People were not used to having women in the Legislature and they sometimes would forget we were there.”
Khatri’s own mother, Camilla, graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1970 and was a “founding mother” of Minnesota Women Lawyers, a much needed organization at that time. Susan notes that her mother said some professors at the U would call the female students “Mister” because of hostility to women in the law and elected office.
Mary Forsythe is truly the woman upon whose shoulders our other female elected officials have stood. She and Khatri’s mother are good reminders of how far women have come in 50 years.
LaRae Ellingson Hovland
Edina
