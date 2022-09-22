As former school board members, including one currently serving an appointed interim term, we strongly endorse Regina Neville for the one-year term on the Edina School Board. Experience always matters, but when electing someone to one year for the school board, it is critical. Even when knowledgeable about education issues, the learning curve for new board members is steep. Regina served on the Edina School board for eight years, from 2010 through 2017 and continued to represent Edina on the board of Intermediate School District 287 until June of 2022. This extensive experience in Edina school governance, strategy, policy and finance will allow her to immediately function as a strong, knowledgeable, contributing member of the board.
Regina’s commitment to the Edina school community goes well beyond her school board service. She has been actively involved in committees and leadership roles at the individual schools since 2000, has served as a long-term substitute teacher, as a teacher in the Elementary Success Centers and currently directs the Theatre program at Valley View Middle School. She has also served as a board member and the board chair of the Edina Education Fund, where she has been a strong voice in support of literacy and mental health and wellness. The breadth and depth of her different perspectives on the issues facing our district will be invaluable as a board member.
We have all served directly with Regina on the Edina School Board, some of us for a few years and some for her entire eight years. We know her to be an exceptional school board member, always willing to listen, to engage in respectful debate, to work to consensus and keep the needs of all students as her first priority.
Sun Current policy limits the number of signers for a Letter to the Editor to five, so although only one of us signed this, all six of us, Matthew Fox, David Goldstein, Randy Meyer, Lonni Skrentner, Leny Wallen-Friedman and Cathy Cella support Regina Neville. Please join us and vote for her for Edina School Board on November 8.
