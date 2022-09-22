To the Editor:

As former school board members, including one currently serving an appointed interim term, we strongly endorse Regina Neville for the one-year term on the Edina School Board. Experience always matters, but when electing someone to one year for the school board, it is critical. Even when knowledgeable about education issues, the learning curve for new board members is steep. Regina served on the Edina School board for eight years, from 2010 through 2017 and continued to represent Edina on the board of Intermediate School District 287 until June of 2022. This extensive experience in Edina school governance, strategy, policy and finance will allow her to immediately function as a strong, knowledgeable, contributing member of the board.

