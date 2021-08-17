To the editor:

The city of Edina has announced that its special assessments to residents for roadways will be phased out over the next 16 years. Special assessments are not taxes although they appear on the property tax statements. The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states “ ... nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” Edina roads are for public use. The private property is the resident’s money. The just compensation or benefit is the possible increase in the future property’s value. There may be a slight value increase due to curb appeal. But maintaining or replacing curbs, road surfaces and water and gas needs may not significantly increase market values for property owners, a Realtor with nine years of experience said in an email. That work is assumed to be the responsibility of a city.

Minnesota Statute 429 states that a city can assess the costs based on the benefits received for the residents. A 1976 legal case in Windom, Minnesota, stated that an assessment “may not exceed the special benefit.” A case for Burnsville in 1979 explained that a future benefit to a property (increase in value) is too speculative to be legal. Edina residents will have to wait 16 years until the special assessments are gone. The yearly increase in taxes finally will be used to pay for the road updates in front of their homes.

Tim Diegel

Edina

