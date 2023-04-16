To the editor:
Upon first reading, the prospect of Bloomington hosting a world expo in 2027 sounds exciting. (“Seeking world expo, Bloomington officials off to Paris,” March 23)
Minnesota USA Expo and the Bloomington City Council appear to have applied the Hannover Principles of the rights of humanity and nature co-existing with a healthy, diverse environment using the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet.”
My concern is if the council is sufficiently transparent in making use of all relevant and available data to demonstrate, insofar as it is possible, that hosting the expo is unequivocally a good idea. At the risk of sounding like a calamity howler, to what extent have the following considerations been included in decision-making:
The last world’s fair in the United States was held in New Orleans in 1984, and incurred approximately $100 million in financial losses with less than two-thirds of the attendance projected.
In the March edition of the Bloomington Briefing, it is projected there will be 13.3 million attendees over three summer months. Nearly 90% of visitors will be non-residents from outside the Twin Cities area. About $103 per non-resident visitor will be generated in tax revenue and 17,000 jobs would be created in Minnesota.
Did/do decision-makers take into account global warming with soaring temperatures likely having to be endured during the summer months over four years from now?
How can visitors be reasonably assured of safety given increasing gun violence, particularly at larger gatherings, throughout the country?
We residents deserve to have more honest, complete, and well-informed clarity to distinguish between the advantages and disadvantages for hosting Expo 2027.
Richard Laybourn
Bloomington
