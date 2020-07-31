To the editor:
Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We need leaders that are experienced and knowledgeable in local government. We need leaders that can represent the entire county and build consensus and take action. Cheri Sudit has worked in local government for 30 years. As an attorney in the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, she has represented every department throughout Hennepin County and the hospital in civil law related matters. Her understanding of Hennepin County government and the workers who provide the services we need and desire is unmatched compared to the other candidates in the race for Hennepin County Commissioner in District 6. I am proud to call Cheri my dear friend for over 30 years. She is smart, hard-working, compassionate, and she loves her community.
Cheri grew up in Edina, graduating from Edina-West High School. She attended the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law. She is a true public servant, and our community would be fortunate to have her as its spokeswoman and representative. The position of Hennepin County Commissioner is a little known position that has a huge impact on our community. Our community would be in good hands when she is elected.
Kathy Gaertner
Edina
