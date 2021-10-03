To the editor:
I was appalled to see several labor union endorsements for the liberal candidates in this year’s non-partisan Bloomington city council and school board elections.
In addition to receiving the endorsement from their local DFL party unit, liberal candidates have received endorsements from the AFL-CIO, SEIU, the Bloomington Federation of Teachers and the Bloomington Federation of Paraprofessionals. This leaves the independent and conservative candidates without strong organizational support and puts them at a distinct disadvantage.
Furthermore, if voters do not belong to a union and are not in line with the positions of labor unions, then candidates who are elected to office on the “labor ticket” will not represent them.
Right now, it appears that you have to be in bed with the labor unions in Bloomington, or else you won’t get elected.
This must stop.
We can do better.
Bill Holm
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.