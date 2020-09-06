To the editor:
In this year’s general election, Bloomington voters will make important decisions about how solid waste collection is managed in our city.
We must decide to say “no” to taking a giant step backward.
When my family moved to Bloomington in 1959, residents burned waste in backyard metal wire trash bins. After Bloomington incorporated, the city required solid waste collection, a giant step forward.
Over the years, the city issued licenses to private trash haulers that were permitted to serve each designated area on its scheduled weekday. Eventually, trucks were added to facilitate collection of recyclables and yard waste. With up to seven haulers bringing up to three trucks to each neighborhood, this resulted in up to 21 trucks traversing each residential street on trash day. Bloomington had made great strides in terms of environmental impact through recycling and composting, but we had taken a giant step backward with all those trucks.
When Mayor Gene Winstead announced plans for the new organized collection program in 2016, I thought it was a brilliant and well-thought-out plan. This system allows all licensed haulers to continue operating in Bloomington, each in a specific territory on its scheduled weekday, while residents enjoy the convenience of having the city administer the program. Best of all, each neighborhood is serviced by just three trucks on its scheduled trash day each week.
Our solid waste collection program has taken a giant step forward in terms of environmental impact and, as a bonus, residential streets gained peace and quiet as well as pedestrian safety.
In this year’s general election, voting in favor of ballot questions 1 and 2 would mean taking a giant step backward. Bloomington residents would be left negotiating individually for this utility and, worse, would need to contend with many more trucks in our neighborhoods throughout the week.
Do you want to take a giant step backward? No, of course you don’t. So, when you vote in this year’s election, be sure to look for the two ballot questions concerning Bloomington’s solid waste collection and vote “no” for these two changes.
Sharon Billings
Bloomington
