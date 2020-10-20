To the editor:
As a college student, born-and-raised in Edina, I wholeheartedly encourage young adults to vote for Dario Anselmo for county commissioner. Throughout his life, Dario has consistently shown his true care and commitment to Hennepin County. Dario is running a non-partisan campaign; undeterred by political divides, he is seeking to serve all of his constituents. Dario champions issues important to our generation such as mental health, education, and clean energy. Dario is truly passionate about these challenges, always acting on his word. He was the president of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance for over 10 years, and a longtime board member of the Minnesota Mental Health Association. During his time as an Edina state representative, he served on two educational committees and two environmental committees. Dario’s work is greatly acknowledged by the community: he has the endorsement of 14 current and former mayors, among many more county commissioners, representatives, and city council members.
I feel that Dario’s leadership will uphold the values so many of us share. He is constantly looking toward the future, not only toward current issues. This is imperative to the wellbeing of the Hennepin County we want to live in one day. As county commissioner, Dario will make Hennepin County safe, clean, and strong for years to come.
Please check his website out to learn more about him and his campaign: DarioAnselmoMN.com
Darlene Radichel
Edina
