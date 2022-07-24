I support Steve Elkins for Minnesota House District 50B.
So often in elections we only get a superficial impression of candidates and are left with a choice between polish and substance.
Steve Elkins has proven to be a man of substance. He has more than 25 years of public policy experience in local, regional and state government. Combine that with the skills and experience he brings to the table from his business career in economics, information technology, transportation and health care, and you have a public servant who has become exceptionally effective at crafting practical legislation that can garner bipartisan support to address a wide variety of important issues.
Through my conversations with Steve, I know his legislative colleagues regularly seek his input as they craft legislation on subjects ranging from controlling the cost of drugs, health care services or housing; transportation finance and safety; or protecting the privacy of our data.
He regularly collaborates with legislators in other states on issues of national importance. He has proven to be an effective advocate for gun safety, reproductive freedom, equal rights, education and the environment.
He does his research, he knows the issues.
Steve’s knowledge and experience are a valuable resource to Bloomington and to Minnesota. We need to keep him in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
