A central issue once again this political season is crime, and with good reason.
That and concern over the state of our American democracy. Perhaps the two go hand in hand.
My view: We need good, ethical policing in our communities, which is not the same as “defunding.” My Republican colleagues seem to say much the same . . . but have little to show for it.
Together with Governor Tim Walz, Rep. Steve Elkins (candidate for House District 50B in Bloomington) supports using $450 million of the state’s projected $9.2 billion budget surplus to help local governments fund law enforcement and first responders, and improve public safety. He has actively sponsored local law enforcement, including voting for measures on policing reform law and banning possession of detached catalytic converters, while working to convene a group of law enforcement officials to identify gaps in the collection of arrest data to address recidivism among known criminals.
Unfortunately, at the urging of candidate for governor Scott Jensen, Republicans this year rejected using the state surplus for law enforcement support, as well as Governor Tim Walz’ alternative proposal for $300 million for public safety for state and local public safety initiatives.
Folks, Republicans are simply not serious about public safety despite their rhetoric. Rep. Steve Elkins is serious, and is acting on it.
