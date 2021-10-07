To the editor:
For anyone who has rolled up our sleeves for the Edina Public Schools, we know Karen Gabler is there.
She rallied Edina to “Vote Yes” to bring greater safety, tech and educational opportunities to our district as co-chair of the 2017 “Vote Yes” operating levy referendum and the 2021 tech levy and bond issue referendum. Karen got it done. Twice.
When the pandemic rocked our district and food insecurity was great, Karen co-chaired the Edina Education Fund in partnership with Edina Give and Go to form the MealFund COVID 2019 Response that raised $100,000 so no EPS family would go hungry. She then turned around and fulfilled the need for mental health support with a districtwide “Heal Together” Mental Health initiative to staff a mental health professional in every building in the district and secure funding through the city of Edina’s American Rescue Plan Act. Karen answered the call, even when dealing with the pandemic in her own family of five and work in education, and was there for EPS, day and night.
As we saw the light at the end of the tunnel in spring of 2021 when vaccines became available for our community’s aged 12 and up, clinics were placed in the secondary schools thanks to volunteer health care workers. Who jumped into the Hornet costume like the superhero that she is to visit with students, calm nerves and give our community our best shot out of the pandemic? Karen did.
I am confident that Karen will meet every challenge EPS will face as our next school boardmember.
She’s a clear-headed leader, open-minded listener, community builder and nonstop doer who gets it done. I’m proud to watch Karen take this next step for Edina Public Schools and our community.
As a proud parent of fourth, sixth and eleventh grade EPS students, please join me in voting for Karen Gabler for School Board with early voting or on Nov. 2!
Rebecca Bell Sorensen
Edina
