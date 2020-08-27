To the editor:
One of the things we love about living in a small city like Edina is the many opportunities we have to engage in community discussions and impact local decisions. Voting in local elections for our city council is one of the most important ways you can engage in your community.
We are supporting Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council. We have gotten to know Carolyn through our work on the Edina Energy and Environment Commission and our shared support for the students in Project Earth (Edina HS environmental club). Nearly every time we attend a public engagement event for the city of Edina, we also see Carolyn there.
Carolyn has a strong focus on environmental sustainability and seeking community-based climate solutions. This is a passion we share in our work in the community and we know we can count on Carolyn to keep a safe, healthy environment at the forefront of her decision-making.
During these challenging times, finding ways to solve problems together is more important than ever. Carolyn brings creativity and a celebration of partnerships to her work. Examples of this are her introduction of the Xcel Partners in Energy program and the creation of the Edina Green Business Recognition program. These programs focus on rewarding and recognizing the positive impact of businesses and residents in Edina thereby encouraging further success.
As independent voters we know that the only lasting solutions are ones that are non-partisan and made by listening to all the sides of an issue. Looking at Carolyn’s comprehensive list of community engagement it is clear that Carolyn has what it takes to bring people of differing viewpoints together to address the issues most important to our city.
Katherine Hayhoe, an evangelical climate scientist from Texas Tech, and one of our climate heroes, says the most important thing people can do about climate is to “talk about it.” Carolyn will do more than talk about it; she will take action and get it done.
Paul Thompson
and Mindy Ahler
Edina
Co-directors, Cool Planet
