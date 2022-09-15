Thanks to the three planning commissioners who are not rubber stamping what Scott Neal, Jim Hovland and the city council say is necessary and wonderful with regard to the Grandview site. Feedback is still open until a final vote on Sept. 20. In order for the project proposed to proceed, the planning commission must change the established zoning for this area. It is city owned land that should be developed for the residents of the city, not more development for development’s sake.
Livability in our city has diminished with increased traffic, which is never addressed. It appears that 50th Street cannot be widened but the city increases density in this area and the traffic issue is ignored by everyone in charge. We have yet to see the results of the high rise going into the Perkins space. Parking codes by the city are being diminished, but the increase in population/cars/traffic in 50 years is ignored as if it isn’t relevant. Another high rise on the heels of the Perkins high rise will create an extreme increase in density and traffic.
“The Lid” and Grandview area plan was overwhelmingly unpopular with Edina residents but the mayor, city council and city manager seem determined to add several six plus story buildings in the area regardless. What is now happening is everything we did not want. It is “the lid” without “the lid” to sell it as “greenspace.” Edina’s zoning regulations seem only to be applicable if they don’t get in the city council’s way. Rules get changed when it suits the council’s purposes.
The charm of our city’s unique downtown corridor has been lost to high rise buildings, lack of parking, and heavy traffic.
Please urge the planning commission to maintain the vision and zoning requirements of a more community based use for the Grandview space and do not ignore the traffic implications of more density.
