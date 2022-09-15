To the editor:

Thanks to the three planning commissioners who are not rubber stamping what Scott Neal, Jim Hovland and the city council say is necessary and wonderful with regard to the Grandview site. Feedback is still open until a final vote on Sept. 20. In order for the project proposed to proceed, the planning commission must change the established zoning for this area. It is city owned land that should be developed for the residents of the city, not more development for development’s sake.

