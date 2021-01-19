To the editor:
Recently, the Edina School District conducted a survey of families to determine their student’s preference in learning style in this new year. The results are clear, the vast majority wish to have their K-12 students experience as much in-person learning time as possible.
In recognition of this fact, several parents began an effort to advocate for the Edina community, forming Edina Parents 4 Progress (EP4P). The group mission is to celebrate and support teachers as the schools move back to face-to-face learning, and to provide resources, data and research to the Edina School Board to assist in reopening the schools quickly and safely. In a week, nearly 1,000 families have signed a petition asking the Edina school district to reopen Edina schools to five days a week, in-person learning, ASAP.
Following the overwhelming wishes of the community, as an email from EPS dated Jan. 21, 2021, referenced, 79.5% of K-5 families selected in-person learning and 67.5% families 7-12 selected hybrid, with 5 days a week not shown as an option, the EP4P team sent an open letter to the school board. This letter was clear about the frustration in the community and had a clear ask to return students to in-person instruction ASAP. The letter was not received positively and within days the Edina Zephyrus published an editorial. That reply implied that students wanted to remain in distance learning and did not agree with the EP4P. I have since learned that the Zephyrus has final approval from a teacher/advisor. Clearly, the district’s own survey supports a return to school, this reply does not reflect the majority, and yet no article has been written to support the view of Edina families.
If we are going to be using the Zephyrus paper as a teaching tool, we should teach the students to fairly present both sides of the issue and use the real numbers to support their position. If it is a public relations tool, it should be labeled as such.
George Rerat
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.