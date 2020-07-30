To the editor:
From the Youth Climate Strike to March For Our Lives, my generation has shown a burning desire to change the status quo.
The question is, how do we transform these movements powered by impassioned ideology into real action?
In part, the answer is through legislative initiative.
Last summer before my junior year, I reached out to Rep. Edelson (District 49A) to address the growing vaping problem that has usurped many of my friends’ lives. She entrusted me to assemble and lead a diverse group of high school interns, and over the next year, we worked to draft the Vaping Awareness and Prevention Act.
The bill is based on a simple premise: to require all Minnesota students to receive education about vaping. Upon administering a state-wide survey of health teachers, we found vast disparities in the amount and the quality of health instruction regarding vaping. By consulting with hundreds of teachers, students, principals, and superintendents across the state, we built a coalition of educators and students alike to support our legislation as a crucial first step to the vaping epidemic.
This June, our bill passed both chambers to become state law. It’s now required for all middle schoolers to receive education about vaping, and the Minnesota Department of Education is instructed to assist schools with instructional materials.
Our story showcases how despite partisan divisions, youth voices can catalyze real change. We faced many organizational obstacles and political hurdles, but we found that the power of youth speaking about youth issues surmounted those barriers. It’s difficult for students to find our agency in adult-dominated spaces, but we must remember, as Rep. Edelson says, that “when an issue affects students, they are the policy experts on that subject.”
This year, I’m working with Edelson to lead an even bigger internship program in order to emulate last year’s success. We hope that other legislators see our successful model for youth involvement in the legislative process and institute their own internships. Hopefully, when I’m back in St. Paul testifying for our new bill next year, I see more students my age doing the same thing.
Arjun Maheshwari
Edina
