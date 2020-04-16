To the editor:
I just read the article about “More racist vandalism appears in Edina.”
What a sad commentary on how some people view each other. However, I think we need to re-think the whole idea of “race.” The Human Genome Project determined there is only one race of people. It is called the human race. Since there are no different “races” of people, we need to educate people that we are all one family and not distinct “races.” The governments, etc., still try to identify us by “race” which continues to perpetuate the idea that there is a big difference between those of us that are a different shade of brown (none of us are “white,” “black,” “red,” or “yellow,” but varying shades of brown) have different physical features or different heritages, languages or cultures.
I think the sooner we teach the world that and get rid of the idea that we are totally different “races” but all family members who just appear different and have different cultures, the sooner we will see people starting to treat each other respectfully. We need to discard the incorrect word “race” and replace it with a more appropriate word, like maybe “heritage” or something else that helps us identify our important people groups uniquely without there being “superior races.”
Bruce Kirking
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.