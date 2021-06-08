To the editor:
I recently heard that the Edina Theater may not re-open. This makes me very sad. This theater has been a great source of entertainment for those of us who enjoy a relaxing day at the movies. The movie choices have been very good with award winning features, such as The Darkest Hour, which I saw 50 times, and Victoria and Abdul, which I saw 25 times, and Lost In Paris, which I saw 20 times. In addition to the high quality of movies, there is the staff and management, who have been so very friendly and kind to the customers. It is my hope that someone will take over the theater and continue the tradition of high-quality features and superb management and staff.
Veronica Min Wotipka
Edina
