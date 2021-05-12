To the editor:
My family lived in Edina from 1998-2013, where our daughter attended and graduated from Edina High School in 2006.
Working for Edina Public Schools as a bus driver since 2011 I do find myself questioning why the Edina School Board requests educational referendums for funds when they are less than eager to pay livable wages to all their employees. Bus drivers do not work 40 hours per week, 52 weeks per year and are not eligible for unemployment during the summer months.
Bus driving requires acquiring a commercial driver’s license, ongoing safety training and the work averages 25 hours per week. We drive 40-foot-long vehicles weighing about 13 tons in all types of weather and carry 60-70 students and are responsible for their overall safety. We maneuver these vehicles down very narrow streets as we deal with teardowns, new construction and remodeling projects, snow drifts and most dangerous – drivers paying more attention to their personal devices than their driving.
We are considered essential employees and professionals, doing a professional job and providing a needed service; we deserve and expect to be paid a living wage for our work. Right now, there is a national shortage of bus drivers and like other higher-paying school districts, it seems like Edina is struggling to recruit qualified talent, given the pay and hours. The two-year contract we just rejected called for a year one raise of .9% and a year two raise of 1.9% ( $.39 per hour over two years); this is not acceptable.
Like you, we have seen the teardowns of starter homes that are replaced with million-dollar homes in Edina. We know that the average cost of a home in Edina is now $577,476, up 7.5% since last year (source: Zillow). This tells me that Edina schools remain very much in demand by parents.
The notion that the Edina School Board is not offering a livable wage to all employees while soliciting additional funds from the community at large is embarrassing for Edina.
Ginger Downing
Bloomington
