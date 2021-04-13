To the editor:

I have lived in Edina for nine years and have two students at the high school. Through my involvement in the district budget committee, two PTOs, the 2017 levy renewal effort and the Legislative Action Committee, I have expected accountability and transparency from district leadership. In my experience, Edina Public Schools has proven to be a steadfast steward of taxpayer money.

On May 11, the public has an opportunity to vote on a levy and a bond to support Edina Public Schools. The levy is a renewal of a 10-year, expiring levy and supports basic technology infrastructure and services. The bond targets four specific projects including pedestrian and traffic safety and accessibility and will reduce operating costs for contracted transportation.

The pandemic rocked our nation’s public school system. Edina is not immune and we have just begun to recognize the toll on our students. A strong case can be made that our public schools need community support now more than ever. Voters can show their commitment to our students by ensuring our school district maintains its financial health. I plan to vote yes on May 11 for Edina Public Schools. I hope you will, too.

Caroline Correia

Edina

Tags

Load comments