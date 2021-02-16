To the editor:
We feel fortunate to say that we have been residents of the Edina School District since February of 1973. Our four children are all graduates of Edina as well as seven of our grandchildren. Two of our grandchildren are currently enrolled at Edina High School.
During the years, we had always been impressed with the exceptional academic education our family has received as well as the lessons of becoming a responsible world citizen. Coincidental with our exposure to the school district through our children, we had been fortunate to have shared a world experience through travel with students in the instrumental music department. We have had the unique honor of planning and traveling with thousands of these students for over 40 years. The education they received during those tours not only expands the academic world, but the unbelievable product Edina is affording to our kids as they meet and interface with people all over the world.
We are so thrilled to have witnessed the extraordinary measures Edina Schools has in place to handle a very difficult period of time in the educational experience of our kids – the ongoing pandemic. You have acted responsibly to ensure the health and wellbeing of the students, staff and others who have dedicated their lives to the efforts of developing our children. We have nothing but praise for you and are so grateful you have acted responsibly to help our children in so many ways, including but not limited to the incredibly difficult task of supporting a hybrid learning model and the Edina Virtual Academy.
We understand this is a monumental undertaking you have been part of and to say we are extremely grateful would be an understatement. We encourage you to continue this challenging task as you have the final goal in mind – a healthy student who has benefited from the sacrifices you have endured to better the community and the world as well. Thank you, Edina Schools. We are so proud of you and your exceptional efforts.
Serene Simon
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.