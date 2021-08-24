To the editor:
The Edina schools are definitely in good hands with Erica Allenburg as chair of the School Board. The district, having maintained a “AAA” bond rating, its “A+” rating by Niche and with 93% of the community considering our public schools “excellent” or “good,” Allenburg has skillfully and adeptly navigated the troubled, choppy and uncharted waters of COVID. In fact, within the years she has served as chair, we have seen the community’s favorable opinion of the board’s job performance increase by 10%.
Capably and creatively tackling the uncertainties and attendant discord of these times, under Allenburg’s leadership, the School Board instituted a variety of innovative programs to address the spread of the virus as well as its effects on our students’ families. The pooled COVID testing of students in the middle and high schools was the first in the state, created in conjunction with United Health and with the help of local physician Dr. Sarah Prebil. The vaccine clinics, organized by Drs. Prebil and Anne Gregerson Griffiths, set Edina schools in the forefront of COVID response nationally and inspired other school districts, locally, to request help in setting up such programs for their own communities.
Volunteering her time and energy to the day-to-day operation of these programs, Allenburg also worked with the Ed Fund and Give and Go to provide lunches and dinners to families in need during the sustained COVID period. On top of all this, for the past six years, she has served in various capacities supporting the Edina A Better Chance Foundation, including her current role on the board and being a host parent to two different students.
With the School Board and its myriad committees meeting several times a month in addition to all the volunteer hours Allenburg devotes to the above mentioned programs, we are indeed fortunate to have such a concerned and generous individual dedicated to our students and schools. I hope you will join me in supporting her for re-election.
LaRae Ellingson
Edina
